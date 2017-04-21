New Grass Roots Studio to Promote Holistic Health

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce celebrated another new local business this morning.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Grass Roots Studio, a state-of-the-art yoga and wellness center that sits in the heart of downtown Zanesville. Grass Roots will offer several different services in their urban-style facility.

“On a weekly basis we have over 20 yoga and meditation classes offered. I do massage therapy pretty much full time. I have two registered dietitians that will offer nutritional counseling sessions by appointment, and a behavioral health counselor who will also offer sessions by appointment,” said Gross Roots Studio Owner, Rachel Matz.

She had been interested in the building for years when she began studying massage therapy but never really believed that someday she would be the owner. However, when the building went up for auction a year ago and the opportunity presented itself, Matz and her parents jumped at the opportunity to make it the location for her new business and everything has fallen into place since then.

Grass Roots Studio has a “big city” feel to it, as Matz described, in a beautiful historic building built in 1858. The facility includes three yoga rooms, three massage therapy and wellness rooms, exposed brick, original hardwood floors, and exposed ductwork.

Matz says that there is a wave of holistic health going on around the entire country and she thinks the city of zanesville is starting to ride that wave as well.

“People are constantly multi-tasking, and they’re busy, and they don’t slow down, and they don’t even breathe deeply on a regular basis. So I think it will provide a unique space and opportunity for people to learn more about holistic health in general and maybe how to use yoga as a tool,” added Matz.

Grass Roots invites the community to come celebrate the Grand Opening of their new studio on Saturday April 22nd with a Vinyasa class led by Rachel Matz to a live DJ duo, “The Wildpath”. The class will be 4:00-5:15PM with a champagne party immediately following. There will also be an Open House is from 6-9PM, which includes music from The Wildpath, Weaselboy beer, and local wine and snacks.

To learn more about Grass Roots Studio and the services they provide you can go to their website at grassrootszanesville.com or visit their location on the 2nd Floor at 333 Market St. in downtown Zanesville.