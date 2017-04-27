New Partnership in Zanesville connects Soldiers to their Families

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A new partnership in Zanesville aims to connect soldiers oversees to family back home.

The Ohio Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Friends of the Muskingum County Library System have partnered to bring books aboard the USS George H W Bush Aircraft Carrier. State Chairman for DAR, Caribeth Legats, explains the initiative is a way for parents to engage with their children by reading them a story while thousands of miles away.

“The men and woman on ship would record reading a children’s book to their child at home and then the book and video were sent to the child. Now, the children are reading the book when they get it back on a video and sending it back to their parent.”

Legats says the library was happy to help by donating books to send oversees.

“I was here at the library and I know the Friends of the Library sell used books so I asked Mr. Tom if there was a possibility that I could purchase some of those to send to the ship because they were going so quickly on the ship. It was so popular, so he said oh I can get you books, yes that’s not a problem.”

Legats is thankful and excited for the opportunity and notes anyone interested in supporting the organization can purchase their eagle pin by calling her at 740-454-0315 or emailing her at clegats@columbus.rr.com