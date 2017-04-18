Newcomerstown Officer admits to shooting self

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio – A Newcomerstown Police Officer admits to Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s that he made up the story of being shot during a traffic stop.

Officer Brian Eubanks, claimed he was shot by an individual in a Geo Tracker on April 11th, during a traffic stop on Johnson Hill Road.

Witnesses said that although a police cruiser did drive up Johnson Hill Road, no other vehicle was seen. After interviewing numerous witnesses and eliminating other suspects and possibilities, Eubanks was asked to come in for further questioning.

Eubanks then admitted that he made up the story after a failed suicide attempt. Questions still remain and exact details of his story were not completely consistent with the injury.

He was released to family to receive medical care related to his state of mind.