NHL Daily Playoff Glance

by Associated Press on April 20, 2017 at 12:51 am
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Wednesday, April 12

N.Y. Rangers 2, Montreal 0

Boston 2, Ottawa 1

Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 1

St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1, OT

San Jose 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Thursday, April 13

Washington 3, Toronto 2, OT

Nashville 1, Chicago 0

Anaheim 3, Calgary 2

Friday, April 14

Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1

St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1

Edmonton 2, San Jose 0

Saturday, April 15

Ottawa 4, Boston 3, OT

Toronto 4, Washington 3, 2OT

Nashville 5, Chicago 0

Anaheim 3, Calgary 2

Sunday, April 16

St. Louis 3, Minnesota 1

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT

Montreal 3, New York 1

Edmonton 1, San Jose 0

Monday, April 17

Toronto 4, Washington 3, OT

Ottawa 4, Boston 3, OT

Nashville 3, Chicago 2, OT, Nashville leads series 3-0

Anaheim 5, Calgary 4, OT

Tuesday, April 18

N.Y. Rangers 2, Montreal 1, series tied 2-2

Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 4, Pittsburgh leads series 3-1

San Jose 7, Edmontron 0, series tied 2-2

Wednesday, April 19

Washington 5, Toronto 4, series tied 2-2

Ottawa 1, Boston 0, Ottawa leads series 3-1

Minnesota 2, St. Louis 0, St. Louis leads series 3-1

Anaheim 3, Calgary 1, Anaheim wins series 4-0

Thursday, April 20

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

St. Louis at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, TBA

x-Nashville at Chicago, TBA

Sunday, April 23

x-Ottawa at Boston, TBA

Washington at Toronto, TBA

x-Pittsburgh at Columbus, TBA

Monday, April 24

x-N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, TBA

x-Chicago at Nashville, TBA

x-San Jose at Edmonton, TBA

x-Minnesota at St. Louis, TBA

Tuesday, April 25

x-Columbus at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Toronto at Washington, TBA

Wednesday, April 26

x-Boston at Ottawa, TBA

x-Nashville at Chicago, TBA

x-St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA

Post Views: 1