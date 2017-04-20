NHL Daily Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7)
|Wednesday, April 12
N.Y. Rangers 2, Montreal 0
Boston 2, Ottawa 1
Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 1
St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1, OT
San Jose 3, Edmonton 2, OT
|Thursday, April 13
Washington 3, Toronto 2, OT
Nashville 1, Chicago 0
Anaheim 3, Calgary 2
|Friday, April 14
Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT
Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1
St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1
Edmonton 2, San Jose 0
|Saturday, April 15
Ottawa 4, Boston 3, OT
Toronto 4, Washington 3, 2OT
Nashville 5, Chicago 0
Anaheim 3, Calgary 2
|Sunday, April 16
St. Louis 3, Minnesota 1
Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT
Montreal 3, New York 1
Edmonton 1, San Jose 0
|Monday, April 17
Toronto 4, Washington 3, OT
Ottawa 4, Boston 3, OT
Nashville 3, Chicago 2, OT, Nashville leads series 3-0
Anaheim 5, Calgary 4, OT
|Tuesday, April 18
N.Y. Rangers 2, Montreal 1, series tied 2-2
Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 4, Pittsburgh leads series 3-1
San Jose 7, Edmontron 0, series tied 2-2
|Wednesday, April 19
Washington 5, Toronto 4, series tied 2-2
Ottawa 1, Boston 0, Ottawa leads series 3-1
Minnesota 2, St. Louis 0, St. Louis leads series 3-1
Anaheim 3, Calgary 1, Anaheim wins series 4-0
|Thursday, April 20
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday, April 21
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, April 22
St. Louis at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, TBA
x-Nashville at Chicago, TBA
|Sunday, April 23
x-Ottawa at Boston, TBA
Washington at Toronto, TBA
x-Pittsburgh at Columbus, TBA
|Monday, April 24
x-N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, TBA
x-Chicago at Nashville, TBA
x-San Jose at Edmonton, TBA
x-Minnesota at St. Louis, TBA
|Tuesday, April 25
x-Columbus at Pittsburgh, TBA
x-Toronto at Washington, TBA
|Wednesday, April 26
x-Boston at Ottawa, TBA
x-Nashville at Chicago, TBA
x-St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA