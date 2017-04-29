Officer in fatal Columbus police shooting identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus has identified the officer who fatally shot a man during a traffic stop.

The city says 31-year-old officer Nicholas Mason has been with the Columbus department for 10 years. He fatally shot 32-year-old Jason Christian as he tried to remove Christian from a car at a gas station on Wednesday.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2pgnXqJ ) Christian had an arrest warrant for a probation violation on a 2016 receiving stolen property case.

A Columbus police spokesman says Mason received an arm injury and abrasions when Christian tried driving off and dragged the officer during an attempted arrest. Spokesman Sgt. Rich Weiner says not complying with a police order can have deadly consequences.

The department’s Firearms Review Board will examine the shooting before it’s presented to a grand jury.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com