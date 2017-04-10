Officers in fatal shooting say they feared for their lives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Records show that two plainclothes officers who fatally shot a man last year who they said opened fire on them told investigators they feared for their lives.

Officers Jason Bare and Zachary Rosen also said in written statements taken in June 2016 and released Monday that they shouted “police” before shooting Henry Green.

Both officers also said in interviews with investigators that they first identified themselves as police, although Rosen said he did not hear Bare yell “police.”

Columbus police say the 23-year-old Green, who was black, ignored commands to drop his gun during the shooting by the two officers, who are white.

A grand jury last month declined to indict the officers in Green’s death.