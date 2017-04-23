Ohio commissioners urge Rick Perry to fund nuclear cleanup

PIKETON, Ohio (AP) — Commissioners from four southern Ohio counties have written to U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry urging continued funding for cleanup of a former Cold War-era uranium plant. However, the Piketon mayor has written his own letter of opposition to a possible onsite waste disposal facility.

The Portsmouth Daily Times (http://bit.ly/2o4i2WF ) reports all commissioners from Scioto (SEYE’-oh-to) County recently signed the letter that supports a vision plan for the Piketon site which includes the disposal facility. The plant cleanup produces some of the best-paid jobs in an area with high unemployment.

Pike, Ross and Jackson county commissioners also signed.

Piketon Mayor Billy Spencer says the waste facility poses potential risk to the Piketon community.

A message for comment was left for the Energy Department’s press office in Washington.