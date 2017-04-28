Ohio jail buying scanner to detect drugs after 2 overdoses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio jail is getting a new full-body scanner requested by officials last year to help detect drugs after two inmates overdosed on fentanyl that had been smuggled into the jail.

The Youngstown Vindicator reports (http://bit.ly/2qlq1eX ) that Mahoning (muh-HOH’-ning) County commissioners approved the acquisition of a $127,000 scanner on Thursday.

Sheriff Jerry Greene said the scanner will be used on incoming inmates. He said it should be installed by mid-June.

He requested it after two inmates were revived using naloxone, which counteracts overdoses of fentanyl and other opioids. At the time, the jail administrator said they had “dodged a bullet.”

Greene said the scanner will also help to keep weapons out of the jail.

Scanners are already used in Hamilton, Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh), Stark and Medina (meh-DY’-nuh) county jails.

