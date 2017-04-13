Ohio man convicted at 3rd trial in ex-girlfriend’s slaying

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A man who maintains his innocence in his ex-girlfriend’s slaying has been convicted of aggravated murder at his third trial in northeastern Ohio.

Fifty-three-year-old Willard McCarley will be sentenced in Akron Thursday, a day after a jury found him guilty.

Defense attorney John Greven tells the Akron Beacon Journal they’ll appeal.

McCarley got another trial after an appellate court found errors with his previous trial.

He’s spent 11 years in prison for the slaying of 26-year-old Charlene Puffenbarger. She was found at her Twinsburg Township apartment in 1992. McCarley wasn’t charged until 2004, after a cold case team re-examined the slaying and new DNA testing occurred.

Puffenbarger’s family alleges McCarley killed her to avoid paying child support for their son.

McCarley says he was at his home when Puffenbarger died.