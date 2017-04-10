Ohio man drowns saving boy during Indonesian church mission

NILES, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio man who a brother says survived explosions and battles as a U.S. Army combat engineer in Iraq and Afghanistan has drowned while saving a 6-year-old boy during a missionary trip in Indonesia.

WKBN-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2oRyEO2 ) 35-year-old Tim Adams, of Warren, drowned last month while swimming with a group of children in the sea off the island of Sumatra.

A pastor at the Niles church sponsoring Adams as a missionary intern along with Liberty University in Virginia says Adams put the boy on his shoulders to keep him from going under.

Pastor Roy Mack says Adams had decided to dedicate his life to children and considered working in an overseas orphanage someday. Adams was majoring in global studies at Liberty University.