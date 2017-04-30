Ohio man sentenced to prison for dogfighting conspiracy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has received six years in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in a dogfighting ring and other charges.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Charles Granberry, of Columbus, sold an undercover law enforcement officer a dog for $2,500 in March 2016 and had equipment to train and fight dogs on his property. Granberry was sentenced Friday.

More than 20 other dogs were chained to heavy car axles in the backyard of a home.

Officers searched five Columbus homes in April 2016 and seized 46 dogs. Thirty-one were sick and had to be euthanized. A blood-splattered dogfighting pit was found in one home’s basement.

Granberry also pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm and a probation violation. His attorney wasn’t immediately available for comment Sunday.