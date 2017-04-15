Ohio museum continues with public sales of ancient artifacts

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio art museum says it will try again to sell some of its ancient artifacts to the public but other museums will get the first crack at the items.

The Toledo Museum of Art sold more than 60 ancient artifacts from Egypt, Greece, Cyprus and Italy in October 2016.

Officials say 145 other pieces were never sold and now will be offered again.

The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2oCq74p ) that the collection includes statues, vases, pitchers and other objects.

Critics say the artifacts should remain on display for the public and sales to the public are irresponsible.

But the museum says that selling its extra items is a normal practice for art museums and follows guidelines.

___

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/