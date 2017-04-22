Ohio OKs federal money to help rural fire departments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials have approved federal grant funding of more than $216,000 for projects to help fire departments and fire associations serving small communities across Ohio.

The Division of Forestry with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says it has recommended that 37 fire departments and support organizations in 20 Ohio counties receive portions of the money.

The federal Volunteer Fire Assistance grant funds will be used to purchase wildland fire slip-in pumper units, wildland fire personal protective equipment and all-terrain and utility vehicles among other equipment.

The grants administered by the ODNR Division of Forestry provide up to $10,000 to communities with populations of fewer than 10,000 residents. A local match is required.

Ohio’s Division of Forestry has awarded more than 1,500 grants to rural fire departments since 1978.