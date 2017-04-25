Ohio Pack LLC to Build $25M Facility in Heath

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Ohio Pack LLC announced it will be building a new manufacturing facility in Heath that will bring new jobs to the area.

The new facility will manufacture blown plastic film, one of the raw materials used in flexible packaging for the food industry. Ground could be broken as early as next month to begin construction in the Heath-Newark-Licking County Port Authority’s Central Ohio Aerospace and Technology Center.

“We were pleased that yesterday the company announced they will be erecting a 135,000 square foot building on the site behind me; a 20-acre rail service site. It’s a high-tech packaging product made out of plastic and other composite materials and they’ll be employing about 55 people in the first three years,”said Rick Platt, the President and CEO of the Licking County Port Authority.

Ohio Pack will invest $13 million in building costs and nearly $12.4 million in machinery and equipment. The facility will create 55 jobs in the first three years, with potential for more in the future.

“In this case our regional JobsOhio network partner, Columbus 2020, brought this prospect to us almost two years ago. In the process of working with that company and their international partner they made the decision earlier this year to auction this site behind me to make it possible for them to put the rest of their package together. Overall, a $25 million project,” added Platt.

The facility is currently scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2018. Hiring for the manufacturing positions will begin in early 2018 as well.