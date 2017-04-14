Ohio pastor arrested on child sex charges remains in jail

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio pastor married to a county administrator will remain in custody for now while facing federal allegations of sex trafficking of children.

Forty-eight-year-old Cordell Jenkins waived a detention hearing and a preliminary hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Toledo. The Blade newspaper in Toledo reports the case was sent to a grand jury to consider whether to indict Jenkins on the charges.

The founder and pastor of Abundant Life Ministries in Toledo reserved the right to ask for bond later, but will stay in jail for now.

Jenkins’ attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

WTVG-TV reports Jenkins’ wife, County Administrator Laura Lloyd-Jenkins, has taken a leave of absence from her position on the Lucas County Children Services board and didn’t respond to questions after court.