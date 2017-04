ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio point guard Jaaron Simmons is leaving Athens for the University of Michigan.

Simmons, a Dayton native, has accepted a scholarship offer from the Wolverines and will be on the 2017-2018 team as a graduate transfer. He had declared for the NBA draft in March but did not sign with an agent meaning he is eligible to come back for a fifth year.

Simmons started all 31 games for the Bobcats this past season and was their leading scorer, averaging 15.9 points per game.