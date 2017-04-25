Ohio prosecutor rules fatal police shoot shooting justified

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor has ruled the fatal police shooting of a suspect who injured an officer’s leg with his car was justified.

Willoughby police on Tuesday released an investigative report of the October 2016 shooting written by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and a letter from Lake County’s prosecutor. The letter says the still unnamed officer had “sufficient grounds” to believe his life was in danger when he killed 38-year-old Frank Sandor in a shopping center parking lot about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Cleveland.

Willoughby officers had tried to question Sandor, who had arrest warrants, outside of a store. Police say Sandor drove backward into the officer’s motorcycle and then struck the officer, who was in front of Sandor’s car, as he tried to drive off.