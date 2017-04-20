Ohio prosecutor wants boy charged in slaying tried as adult

URBANA, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor wants a 14-year-old Ohio boy accused of killing his father’s girlfriend tried as an adult.

Champaign County’s prosecutor says he has asked a judge to transfer the case from juvenile to adult court because of the seriousness and “deliberate and premeditated nature” of the alleged offenses. Prosecutor Kevin Talebi’s statement says he also considered the juvenile system’s possible penalties and met with investigators and Heidi Taylor’s family.

The boy told a 911 dispatcher an alternate personality stabbed and shot Taylor at the home she shared with him and his father in Mad River Township, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Columbus.

The teen is charged as a juvenile with murder and aggravated murder in the April 6 slaying. His attorney says the boy has mental health issues.