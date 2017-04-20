ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio Rhythm ‘n’ Roots has taken over broadcast hill and starting this summer you’ll get a chance to experience it.

Z92 DJ for The Morning Rush Weekdays, Chris Sparks and WHIZ Creative Team collaborated to revive a previous radio special to become a WHIZ series. It all started after Sara Davis in Commercial Production started the Zanesville Matters commercial series and realized the community wanted to focus on more artistic productions.

“The local music scene and for those that don’t know it’s huge in this state, I mean there is a lot of talent in Ohio,” Sparks said. “Then whenever it was just a radio thing, which was cool it got a great response and then when Sara [Davis] contacted me about giving a video portion of it just sort of a collaboration with the entire department it just completely blew up.”

Davis says telling each story and highlighting a musician or a band who’s created music inspired by the people here there is something to be said to that and she’s looking forward to making this a positive experience.

“We have so many talented musicians here in Zanesville and there are people who come from all over the country,” Davis said. “We have had people here from Seattle, all the way from Boston, who come to Zanesville to play. So that’s something to be proud of. You know this is a very hot spot for a lot of really rich music.”

Sparks interviewed Master T.C. and the Visitors who come from all over Ohio and even lead singer Todd Charles also known as Master T.C. lived in Los Angeles, California for ten years.

“Here we have the Rock and Roll hall of the fame, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland actually as well all have great music scenes and you know I brag about it all the time to my friends in Los Angeles, like man we got some great talent,” Charles said. “I think it’s pretty underrated.”

Members of Master T.C. and the Visitors, who participated was Master T.C. (Todd-Charles), Rubix-Cube (Ruben Rodriguez), Johnny Tsunami (Aaron Andujar), and Boom-Boom (Ian Stein).

Starting this summer there will be 10 minute radio segments on Z92, a long collaboration piece once a month on WHIZ TV, and a social media release every two weeks.

Sparks and the WHIZ Creative team are still reaching out to other Ohio bands and musicians. If you have any suggestions contact WHIZ by calling, (740) 452-5431.