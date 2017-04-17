Ohio sheriff: Deputies killed man who aimed rifle at them

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio sheriff says two deputies responding to a report about a man threatening to hurt himself and others fatally shot the man when he pointed a rifle at officers.

The Ashtabula (ash-tuh-BYOO’-luh) County Sheriff Bill Johnson says a Saturday afternoon call from the man’s sister sent authorities to a home in Colebrook Township, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Cleveland.

Johnson says deputies found a man in his 50s in the yard, and he refused to drop his rifle. Johnson says the suspect started running away, then turned around, pointed the rifle at the deputies and was shot.

He later died at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The deputies weren’t hurt. They’re now on paid administrative leave according to protocol as the shooting is investigated.