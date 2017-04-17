Ohio State Alumni Club to Host 18th Annual Scholarship Auction

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Muskingum County is holding their 18th Annual Scholarship Auction on Wednesday evening.

The event features live and silent auctions, food and drink, the presentation of the club’s annual service awards, as well as a former buckeye football player as the featured speaker.

“We’ve got a lot of things planned. We open the doors at 5:30, we’ll have silent auction items up for bid right away. We also have what we call a ‘Tailgate Buffet’ this year, so there will be some of your favorite tailgate foods available. And we have a great guest speaker coming, Jeff Logan, who’s a former Ohio State tailback. He’s probably best known as the tailback that replaced Archie Griffin,” said Terry Kopchak, the President of The OSU Alumni Club of Muskingum County.

All proceeds from the event go to scholarships for Muskingum County students. The students can attend either Ohio State’s main campus or one of their satellite branches.

“This year we’re very fortunate that we’re going to be awarding 10 scholarships to graduating high school seniors, and five scholarships to current Ohio State juniors and seniors. Probably around a little over $9,000 in scholarships this year from our club,” added Kopchak.

The event will be held at VFW Post 1058 at 1318 Putnam Avenue, The cost is $20.00 per person, or $175.00 for a corporate table. Tickets can be purchased at Tom’s Print Shop, located at 710 Main St., through OSUACMC Board Members, or at the door.

The event is open to public. For more information contact President Terry Kopchak by phone at (740)454-3344 or via email at tkopchak@hotmail.com. You can also visit OSUACMC online at osuacmc.org or facebook.com/osuacmc.