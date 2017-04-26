Ohio Statehouse to mark anniversary of Lincoln’s repose

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Statehouse is preparing to commemorate the repose of President Abraham Lincoln.

An estimated 50,000 Ohioans viewed the assassinated Civil War president’s casket as it lay in the Statehouse Rotunda on April 29, 1865. After he was shot and killed, Lincoln’s funeral train stopped in Columbus on its 13-day, 1,600-mile journey.

The Capitol is commemorating the anniversary on Friday. Events will include cannon firings, an honor guard and a photo exhibit. A replica casket will be on display in the Rotunda, where the 1st Ohio Light Artillery, Battery A, will hold an honor guard from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The group will hold a Civil War encampment, where visitors have an opportunity to learn about camp life.

http://www.ohiostatehouse.org