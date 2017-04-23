Ohio takes ownership of Ciboro house

OLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A land bank appears likely to demolish the Ohio home where a man and his adult son were accused of raping and shackling a teenage relative who eventually escaped the basement.

WTOL (http://bit.ly/2plPfNC) reports the house and an adjacent lot were put up for auction after owners Timothy and Esten Ciboro failed to pay taxes.

A judge sentenced the father and son to life in prison in January.

Bids on the house started at $12,000 and the vacant lot started at $5,300. There were no buyers.

The Lucas County Land Bank now has ownership of the home. A representative from the bank says the property will likely be demolished by the end of the year.