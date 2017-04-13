Ohio woman accused of killing teen with car is due in court

CINCINNATI (AP) — A woman accused of intentionally hitting an 18-year-old with her car and dragging her during an argument is set to be arraigned on charges including murder in the teen’s death.

Twenty-year-old Briana Benson is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. The Cincinnati woman was indicted on Monday on charges that also included felonious assault, aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after a crash, in the death of Madelyn Hart. A message was left for Benson’s attorney.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’-turs) says Benson allegedly hit Hart intentionally with her vehicle on March 26, dragging her about 88 feet (27 meters).

Deters has said that Hart banged on Benson’s car before she was struck. But he says that doesn’t provide a right to run over someone.