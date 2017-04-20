Olympic hurdles champion banned for whereabouts mix-up

Olympic champion hurdler Brianna Rollins of the United States has received a one-year suspension for failures to disclose her whereabouts to anti-doping officials.

Her suspension is retroactive to Sept. 27, 2016, the date of her last missed whereabouts report.

Her gold medal, part of a medals sweep by U.S. 100-meter hurdlers at the Rio Games last year, will not be stripped.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said Rollins was not available for testing three times last year, which constitutes an anti-doping violation.

Rollins completed eight out-of-competition tests during 2016 and did not test positive.

In a news release, her attorneys said at least one of her missed tests resulted from “confusion created by the computer program” that required her to list her locations.