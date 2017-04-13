Oral Roberts president says no “faith test” for recruits.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oral Roberts University administrators say there is no “faith test” for incoming recruits or a restriction on athletes with tattoos.

The response from the school followed stories about the firing of longtime men’s basketball coach Scott Sutton earlier in the week that said the restrictions existed and made it difficult to coach and recruit at the school.

The athletic department says it has a whole person evaluation of recruits that looks at athletics, academic, social adeptness and spiritual life. There is a 40-point system with 10 points offered in each category. They say if one area is deficient and the others are strong, the school will still take a chance on a student, regardless of which category has the low score.