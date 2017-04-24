Ordinances Passed to Fund Main St. Project, Neighborhood Development

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — City Council passed two ordinances tonight that will help improve downtown Zanesville and some of it’s surrounding neighborhoods.

The first ordinance that was passed approved the use of money from the city’s Revolving Loan Fund for the purposes of architectural and construction services for buildings on Main St. in downtown Zanesville.

“The city, knowing that there were some buildings on Main St. a few years ago that were, and are, in distress…we did an application to the state to bring in what’s called ‘Target of Opportunity’ funds that could help further and secure those properties,”said Jay Bennett, the Public Service Director, City of Zanesville.

Council also passed an ordinance allowing the city to award up to $6,500 in neighborhood grants to support community-building activities by neighborhood organizations.

“We have to work in neighborhoods, we have to strengthen our neighborhoods, we have to invite and encourage stability and investment in our neighborhoods. This is just a way to offer either a $300 small grant, no match required for a neighborhood organization wanting to do something. or up to $1,000 with match money required,” added Bennett.

The next City Council meeting will take place Monday, May 8th at 7PM. A reminder that all City Council meetings are open to the public.