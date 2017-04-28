Oregon wins distance medley without Cheserek at Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sam Prakel filled in for standout distance runner Edward Cheserek on the anchor 1,600-meter leg and outkicked a tightly packed Penn Relays field to lead Oregon to victory in the college men’s distance medley relay Friday.

The Ducks finished in 9 minutes, 32.61 seconds for their third victory in four years in the event.

Oregon coach Robert Johnson recently told Oregonlive.com that the Ducks plan to pick their spots this spring with Cheserek, a senior who recently set a collegiate indoor mile record. He is expected to compete in the 5,000 at next weekend’s Payton Jordan Invitational at Stanford.

In his absence, Blake Haney led off by running a 2:58.25 in the 1,200, leaving the Ducks in contention. Marcus Chambers followed by running 45.58 seconds in the 400 to give Oregon a share of the lead, but Georgetown’s Joseph White ran a strong 800 to put the Hoyas in front, with Middle Tennessee State and Villanova close behind.

Prakel, part of an eight-man pack on the final lap, sprinted to the lead on the back stretch and held on. He ran his leg in 3:59.57.