Part of interstate in Ohio to close for bridge implosion

OREGONIA, Ohio (AP) — Officials say another attempt at imploding an old bridge in in southwest Ohio will close a section of Interstate-71 for several hours Sunday.

Four spans of the Jeremiah Morrow Bridge in Oregonia, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Cincinnati, were scheduled for detonation April 23. Technical issues left one section of steel supports standing. The Department of Transportation says another implosion is necessary to remove the final section.

There will be a detour for the section of I-71 between Ohio 73 and state Ohio 48 this Sunday from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The old bridge over the Little Miami River was completed in 1964.

Construction began on the new Jeremiah Morrow Bridge in 2010. It was completed at a cost of $88 million.