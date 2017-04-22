Paul scores 34, Clippers beat Jazz 111-106 to take 2-1 lead

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Chris Paul scored 34 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied for a 111-106 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

The Jazz led most of the game before Paul took over in the fourth quarter and powered a 15-0 run that gave the Clippers a 103-96 lead with 2:09 remaining. Utah never led again.

The win negated a spectacular night from Gordon Hayward, who scored a career-high 40 points. But Paul simply dominated the fourth quarter, scoring nine straight himself during the run and getting wherever he wanted on the floor. He iced the game with a pair of free throws with 5.3 seconds remaining and finished with seven rebounds and 10 assists.

DeAndre Jordan had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Clippers, who played without the injured Blake Griffin in the second half.