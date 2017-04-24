Paul’s Farm Market & Greenhouse gears up for Spring

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Spring has sprung and so have the plants at Paul’s Farm Market & Greenhouse.

Paul’s has been open just over two weeks and they’re gearing up for the gardening season. But Marvin Paul, of Paul’s Farm Market & Greenhouse, advised those who are eager to get back in the dirt to be cautious with planting.

“It’s just a time of year where you just have to watch what you’re putting out,” said Paul.

He suggested that petunia’s and perennials would be safe in the colder weather, but to avoid starting tomato, pepper or other fragile crops. He said the cold temperature, wind and excessive moisture could be detrimental to the younger plants.

However, Paul said the extra care they put into their crops, ensures a better quality product.

“The big thing is to know where they’re from,” said Paul. “We don’t ship them in on a truck some place, they come from right out of our greenhouse, we start the seed ourselves so we already know how the plants are and we take care of any problems for you before you get them.”

For the 2017 season, Paul’s Farm Market & Greenhouse will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.