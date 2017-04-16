Penguins take 3-0 series advantage with OT win

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Blue Jackets scored the first goal of the game just 11 seconds after the puck dropped and at one time had a two goal lead but eventually fell in overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4.

Cam Atkinson struck first and then added a second goal five minutes later for the Blue Jackets to make it 2-1 in favor of Columbus. However, the Pens scored twice in the second period and both teams traded goals in the third period to force overtime. In OT with 7 minutes to play Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel scored to give himself a hat trick and to give the Pens the victory 5-4.

With the win Pittsburgh takes a 3-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series. Columbus, now facing elimination, will take on the Penguins again in game four of their opening playoff series on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena at 7:30 p.m.