Penn Relays: Villanova wins women’s distance medley relay

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Angel Piccirillo anchored Villanova to yet another Penn Relays victory in the college women’s distance medley relay Thursday, a year after missing the event because of foot problems.

Piccirillo finished her 1,600-meter leg in 4 minutes, 32.76 seconds to tie the women’s college record of seven Penn Relays victories held by former Wildcats Michelle Bennett and Kathy Franey.

Villanova finished in 10:53.97 for its record 15th victory in the event. The Wildcats were more than two seconds ahead of Penn State, and more than four seconds faster than third-place Notre Dame.

Wildcats sophomore Nicole Hutchinson led off by running 3:21.39 in the 1,200, giving her a slight lead over Notre Dame’s Danielle Aragon. Payton Miller put the Irish in front by running 53.57 seconds in the 400, but Villanova freshman McKenna Keegan, who ran a personal best of 54.05, was close behind. Keegan was followed by Siofra Cleirigh Buttner, whose 2:05.78 leg in the 800 gave the Wildcats a 25-meter lead heading into the 1,600.