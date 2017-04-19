Perry County releases Most Wanted list

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office released a list of their most Wanted fugitives.
- Shawn Potter of Zanesville is wanted on Burglary and Theft charges.
- Larry G. Thompson of Crooksville is wanted on an Aggravated Drug Possession charge.
- Vanessa Ferguson of Corning, Ohio is wanted on Petty Theft and Drug Abuse charges.
As a result of this release Wednesday, two fugitives were arrested.
Danny L. Price was arrested in New Lexington and Jeremiah C. Wilson was arrested at a residence in Zanesville.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three others, please call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 740-342-4123.