Alexa Helwig

Perry County releases Most Wanted list

by Alexa Helwig on April 19, 2017 at 4:45 pm

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office released a list of their most Wanted fugitives.

  • Shawn Potter of Zanesville is wanted on Burglary and Theft charges.
  • Larry G. Thompson of Crooksville is wanted on an Aggravated Drug Possession charge.
  • Vanessa Ferguson of Corning, Ohio is wanted on Petty Theft and Drug Abuse charges.

As a result of this release Wednesday, two fugitives were arrested.

Danny L. Price was arrested in New Lexington and Jeremiah C. Wilson was arrested at a residence in Zanesville.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three others, please call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 740-342-4123.

