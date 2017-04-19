Perry County releases Most Wanted list

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office released a list of their most Wanted fugitives.

Shawn Potter of Zanesville is wanted on Burglary and Theft charges.

Larry G. Thompson of Crooksville is wanted on an Aggravated Drug Possession charge.

Vanessa Ferguson of Corning, Ohio is wanted on Petty Theft and Drug Abuse charges.

As a result of this release Wednesday, two fugitives were arrested.

Danny L. Price was arrested in New Lexington and Jeremiah C. Wilson was arrested at a residence in Zanesville.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three others, please call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 740-342-4123.