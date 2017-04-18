Perry scores in OT, Ducks take 3-0 series lead over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Corey Perry scored 1:30 into overtime and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from three goals down to beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 Monday night, taking a 3-0 series lead in the first-round series.

Perry’s sharp-angled shot deflected off several players and past Flames goalie Brian Elliott.

Shea Theodore had two goals, Nate Thompson had a goal and two assists, and Nick Ritchie also scored for the Ducks. Rickard Rakell, Kevin Bieksa and Hampus Lindholm each had two assists.

John Gibson gave up four goals on 16 shots before he was replaced by Jonathan Bernier in the second period. Bernier stopped all 16 shots he faced.

Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist, and Kris Versteeg, Sam Bennett and Michael Stone also scored for Calgary. Mikael Backlund and T.J. Brodie each had two assists, and Elliott finished with 22 saves.

Game 4 is Wednesday night.