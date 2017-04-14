ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As this work week comes to a close, we’re going to meet our Pet of the Week that came in with a bound.

Benny the Beagle came to The Animal Shelter Society with excitement, energy, and enthusiasm and now Benny is hoping to settle down with a new family. Executive Director Jody Murray said Benny came to the shelter last March as a stray and is about seven years old.

“Very good with other animals as you can see good with people,” Murray said. “Get’s kind of high energy sometimes when he’s in new situations, but very friendly and I think would be someone who would really try to please his new family.”

Benny has already gone through his surgery and updated on his shots, he’ll be micro-chipped before adoption. Benny’s adoption fee will be $50 plus tax. Murray said beagles aren’t normally house pets, but they can be trained to be.

“A lot of the times with Beagles, people see them as just sporting dogs and hunting dogs,” Murray said. “You know their size and their temperament is very friendly. You know I think he’d make a good house pet for someone. If you’re living by yourself and you just want a little play mate to keep attention with, he would fit the bill for you.”

The Animal Shelter Society also has their Yard Sale and Flea Market coming up on , 2017 from 8:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. in the afternoon at the Mass Bingo Hall. To register or get more information call (740) 452-6272.