ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This weeks pet of the week is the friendliest villain you will ever meet.

Ursula is a female Russian mix who is believed to be around two years old and despite her name, Ursula is a calm cat that gets along with other pets. Executive Director, Jody Murray, encourages everyone to come visit Ursula and notes she has a low adoption fee.

“She’s ready to be adopted, she has a sponsored adoption fee, she’s under twenty dollars. She’s already had her surgery, microchipped, up to date on her vaccinations and we just invite people to come out spend some time with her and see if she would fit into well with their family.”

For a great way to support pets like Ursula, Murray invites everyone to attend the Animal Shelter ‘s annual yard sale and flea market.

“Coming up May 6th we have our annual flea market and yard sale. It takes place down in West Main at our bingo hall. In the past we have basically filled the building with lots of different types of items. I tell people you can find just about everything there.”

All proceeds from the event benefit the Animal Shelter Society.