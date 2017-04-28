ZANESVILLE, Ohio — It’s time to trot on over to The Animal Shelter and meet our Pet of the Week!

We’re introduced this week to a black lab that has been with the shelter since March. She may be a little older, but she’s the perfect fit for any home. Whether you’re married, single, have kids, or live alone, Trotter can adapt to any situation around her.

“Her name is ‘Trotter’, she’s about 7-9 years old. She was owner surrendered because they were moving and they weren’t allowed to take their pets with them. I have to say Trotter is a wonderful dog, I’m really shocked she’s still here. Trotter would fit into any home. Whether you have a family, whether you are single, active, quiet, she’s ready to go with anybody,” said Charity Stevens, the Assistant Director at The Animal Shelter Society.

Trotter gets along with all people and animals. She has been brought to several events, including the North Terrace Church egg hunt, and loves kids, adults, and other dogs. She has been spade, micro-chipped, and updated on all her vaccines. and most importantly, her adoption fee has been significantly reduced for interested parties.

“She still acts like a puppy, ready to go. She does great with other dogs, she meets no strangers– between people, dogs, animals, she just loves everybody. And one of the great things about Trotter is, we didn’t talk about her adoption fee, her adoption fee is really reduced. Her adoption fee is $40.00,” added Stevens.

Stevens also explained that Trotter does has a fatty tumor, known as a lipoma, on her right side. The lipoma is about the size of a golf ball, but because it is benign it doesn’t cause Trotter any pain and would have no reason for removal at her age.

The shelter also reminds everyone that their Annual Yard Sale and Flea Market will be held Saturday, May 6th. The yard sale will be open from 8AM to 3PM at the Mass Bingo Hall. If you have items you would like to donate you can drop them off at the shelter or call to arrange a pick-up at (740)452-1077. The registration and payment deadline is May 1st.