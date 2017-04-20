ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local volunteer based group is working with Weasel Boy Brewing Company on their Fifth Annual Pints for Pups Fundraiser.

, 2017 Weasel Boy Brewing Company and the Muskingum Dog Rescue Fund will hold their annual event from 5:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. Coordinator of the Muskingum Dog Rescue Fund Jenny Durant says this year Jodiviah Stepp an actor from The Shawshank Redemption will be there to talk about the stray dog he adopted after the dog was found living in the abandoned Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

“He’ll also be talking about some of the behind the scenes things from the movie and that will benefit the Muskingum County Canine Advocates, which is our volunteer group who is currently fundraising for a new facility for our adoption center,” said Durant.

Stepp and author Brad Mavis will also be doing book signings for the book ‘Rita the Shawshank Dog’. The vendors will be selling various items and a minimum of 10% of their proceeds will go towards the Muskingum Dog Rescue Fund.

“Last year Pints for Pups brought in $2,500,” Durant said. “Which was our most we’ve brought in to date. This year we’re hoping for more, every penny that we raise will go towards the dogs and will help us be able to cover the extra expenses.”

According to Durant the money will go towards the dogs at the Muskingum County Dog Pound who need medical care the county cannot pay for.