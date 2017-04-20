Pipeline firm cited for 2M-gallon spill of drilling mud

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Texas company building a high-pressure natural gas pipeline has been issued violations notices by the state of Ohio for spilling drilling mud in separate wetlands.

An Ohio Environmental Protection Agency notice says Rover Pipeline spilled around 2 million gallons of the mud used as a lubricant into wetlands while drilling beneath the Tuscarawas River in Stark County, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Cleveland. An EPA spokesman says no mud got into the river.

The company spilled 50,000 gallons of the naturally occurring mud call bentonite the next day in Richland County about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northeast of Columbus.

The $4.3 billion, twin 42-inch pipeline project will transport gas from Appalachian fracking operations.

The company says cleanup is finished in Richland County and continuing in Stark County.