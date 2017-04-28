Police investigate Ohio baby’s death as a homicide

OREGON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say the death of a 6-month-old boy who a coroner says died of abusive head trauma is under investigation as a homicide.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office says the head trauma included brain and optic nerve injuries. Police in the Toledo suburb of Oregon say the infant died at a hospital Wednesday from his injuries, after emergency crews were called Tuesday to a home where the infant was in distress.

Assistant Police Chief Paul Magdich says the boy had visible injuries, which investigators said were consistent with abuse.

Police wouldn’t comment on any suspects Thursday. They said no arrests had been made.