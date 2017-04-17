Police look for suspects in Licking Township burglaries

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio – The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 that leads to an arrest in recent burglaries in Licking Township

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office says that during the early morning on April 10, suspect(s) entered a home in the 100 block of Marklan Rd. SE, and stole cash, a wallet, and a purse.

Later that morning, a car was broken into in the same neighborhood and a handgun was stolen. The suspects may be involved in other car break-ins that have occurred in Union and Licking Townships.

Anyone with information, please call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888 or 1-888-488-9058.