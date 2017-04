NEWARK, Ohio – Newark Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing adult with specials needs.

Zachary McLaughlin, ran from his Mount Vernon home at 11:30 Monday morning.

Zachary is a 27-year-old MRDD, who requires 24-hour care. He is 5 feet 6 inches, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a flat-billed Raiders hat, a gray shirt, and blue basketball shorts.

Please call Newark police at 740-670-7201 for any information on his whereabouts.