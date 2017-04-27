Police: Officer dragged by car as he fatally shot driver

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say an officer was being dragged alongside a car when the officer shot and killed the driver.

Columbus Police Sgt. Rich Weiner identified the deceased man as 32-year-old Jason Thomas Christian, of Whitehall.

Weiner says Christian was stopped at a gas station Wednesday by two Columbus police officers because he was suspected in multiple thefts and wanted on traffic warrants.

Weiner says one of the officers was trying to get Christian out of the vehicle when Christian started accelerating. Weiner says the officer was dragged into a parked vehicle before he fired several times.

Christian was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Weiner says the shooting was captured on surveillance video.

The officer was treated for dragging injuries. His name has not been released.