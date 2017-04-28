Purported psychic accused of bilking clients sentenced

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A purported psychic reader who Ohio prosecutors say ran a scam bilking a dozen people out of more than $1 million in cash and valuables to protect them from dark forces has been sentenced to 8 years in prison.

Forty-two-year-old Gina Miller was sentenced Thursday in Painesville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Cleveland, and ordered to repay $1.4 million.

Miller said in court she was sorry for her actions. The judge gave her the maximum sentence, saying she didn’t deserve leniency.

Miller had pleaded guilty to an aggravated theft charge in the scheme prosecutors say operated about 15 years.

Authorities say Miller told clients they were cursed and she needed money to remove the curse. She often persuaded them to pay with items including cars and jewelry.