Q&A: Boston Marathon’s race director to run 30th ‘solothon’

BOSTON (AP) — Dave McGillivray runs his Boston Marathons the same way he directs them: behind the scenes.

For three decades, hours after the race is over, McGillivray has quietly stolen away to the start line in Hopkinton to run the entire course in the dark.

Monday marks his 30th such “solothon.”

The longtime Boston Marathon race director says he’ll be running to raise money for a foundation set up in memory of 8-year-old Martin Richard. Martin was the youngest of three spectators killed by bombs planted near the finish line in 2013.

McGillivray says it’ll be his 45th Boston and his 146th marathon overall.

He had to postpone his private run for 11 days in 2013 because of the attacks and aftermath.

Among his fondest memories: the 2014 marathon, which he calls “epic.”