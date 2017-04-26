Raiders bring RB Marshawn Lynch out of retirement

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Marshawn Lynch is coming out of retirement after agreeing on a two-year deal with the Raiders that paved the way for a trade to his hometown team in Oakland.

Lynch passed a physical Wednesday and agreed to a restructured two-year contract. Those were the final steps needed before Seattle could trade his rights along with a 2018 sixth-round pick to the Raiders for a 2018 fifth-rounder.

Lynch also must apply to the NFL for reinstatement from the retired list before he can play with the Raiders.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org/articles and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL