Rangers release Josh Hamilton after another knee injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have released Josh Hamilton from his minor league contract after another knee injury, perhaps signaling the end of the 2010 AL MVP’s career.

Team spokesman John Blake said Friday that Hamilton injured his right knee while recovering from left knee surgery and will have a procedure on the newly injured knee at some point.

Hamilton, who turns 36 next month, underwent reconstructive surgery on his left knee last June and left the team during spring training for another procedure after experiencing soreness.

The procedure during spring training was the 11th of Hamilton’s career and third since the five-time All-Star last played in the majors in 2015.

Hamilton was the No. 1 overall pick out of high school in 1999. His career was almost derailed by drug and alcohol addiction before he made his big league debut with Cincinnati in 2007.

