Record-setting Triggs helps A’s top Rangers 4-2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Triggs allowed three hits over six innings to outpitch Yu Darvish, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Adam Rosales hit a two-run home run and Khris Davis added a sacrifice fly as part of a four-run sixth as the A’s overcame their majors-leading 17th error to snap a four-game losing streak.

Triggs (3-0) gave up two unearned runs, didn’t walk a batter and had five strikeouts. The right-hander has not allowed an earned run in 17 2/3 innings, an Oakland record for starting pitchers to begin a season.

Darvish (1-2) faced the minimum through five, but came apart in the sixth and lost for the fourth time in six starts at the Oakland Coliseum. The Texas right-hander allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

