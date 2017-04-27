ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The community is invited to walk for Recovery to promote awareness of mental illness and addiction.

National Alliance on Mental Illness is hosting the a Recovery Walk on Genesis Day of Recovery down at Zane’s Landing Park on May 6, 2017 starting at 10:00 A.M. President, Paul Quinn said they received a grant last year from Muskingum County Community Foundation to extend their efforts out to addiction recovery not just mental health.

“This year we expect this event to be essentially the first time the community has come together and uniting all drug, alcohol addiction, and mental health services,” Quinn said. “So we’re really excited to have this first ever event and with music and the food that’s offered we’re hoping a lot of people will come out and have fun.”

Quinn said the reason behind the full day of recovery was to celebrate each accomplishment that a person makes and support them through their daily journey, for most suffering don’t celebrate due to fear they could have a set back the next day.

“It’s really not about the walking part, it’s about unifying to show our support to these people who are fighting heroic battles against this devastating illness on a daily basis,” Quinn said. “So we just want anyone to come out and enjoy a nice day and celebrate recovery in our community.”

Quinn said Mayor Jeff Tilton will be at the event to make a proclamation recognizing the month of May as Mental Health Month.

They’ll also have music and food provided following the walk. For more information go to the Recovery Walk Facebook page.